Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

ATLKY traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlas Copco has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

