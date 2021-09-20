Atria Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

