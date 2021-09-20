Atria Investments LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after purchasing an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $36,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 228.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,783,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAH opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

