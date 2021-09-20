Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $673,651 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG stock opened at $61.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.32 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.39.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

