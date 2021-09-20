Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,576 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

SNV stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

