AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,734,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AT&T worth $14,644,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811,593 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AT&T by 604.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,851 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,367,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,363 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.26. 641,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,801,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

