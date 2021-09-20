AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 557,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,801,906. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

