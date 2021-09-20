Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. XPO Logistics comprises 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.25. 5,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

