Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 469 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 561,102 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $42.76. The stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

