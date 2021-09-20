Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.04 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after acquiring an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of OGE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,265. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

OGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.