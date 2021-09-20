Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $2.10 Million in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

CAH stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

