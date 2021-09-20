Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases New Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after buying an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,690. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

