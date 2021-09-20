Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 7,079 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.50. 1,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,245. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

