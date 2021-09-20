Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 77 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Aurora Investment Counsel trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,151,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,044,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.90. 3,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,798. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.72.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

