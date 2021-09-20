Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Autoliv by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

