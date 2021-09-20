Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.38.

ALV stock opened at $84.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $108.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after acquiring an additional 620,080 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 19.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,668,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,924,000 after acquiring an additional 276,921 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 20.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,172,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,647,000 after acquiring an additional 197,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at $107,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

