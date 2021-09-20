Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 382,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

