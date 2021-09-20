Aviva PLC Buys Shares of 61,497 Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.48 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.