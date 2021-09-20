Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 20.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,301 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 742,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares during the last quarter. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB opened at $10.03 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

