Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Up 41.5% in August

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVVIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.7892 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

