AXEL Price Down 1.7% This Week (AXEL)

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One AXEL coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges. AXEL has a market capitalization of $51.74 million and approximately $462,569.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXEL has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AXEL

AXEL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 768,106,991 coins and its circulating supply is 280,178,038 coins. AXEL’s official website is axel.network . The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

Buying and Selling AXEL

