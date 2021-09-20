AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Down 23.5% in August

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 68.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 184.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 394.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 165,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTI opened at $7.92 on Monday. AXT has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.66 million, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. Analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

