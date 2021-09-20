Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYRWF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.31. Ayr Wellness has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.