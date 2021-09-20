B2Gold Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$4.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.53. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.42.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total transaction of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Insiders have sold 135,082 shares of company stock valued at $654,333 over the last 90 days.

BTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.98.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

