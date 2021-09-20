B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $7.14.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of B2Gold worth $21,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

