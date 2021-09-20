Balancer Hits Market Capitalization of $162.20 Million (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $23.36 or 0.00051237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $162.20 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

