Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €3.70 ($4.35) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.85 ($4.53) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Banco Santander from €3.30 ($3.88) to €3.40 ($4.00) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €3.67 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

