Bank of America Lowers Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $315.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $322.50.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $325.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.29. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,468 shares of company stock worth $110,350,277. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

