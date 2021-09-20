Bank of The West Has $6.53 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of KO traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,648,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

