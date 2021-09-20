Bank of The West Purchases 2,191 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of The West raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. 45,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,195. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

