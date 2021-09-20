Bank of The West Sells 13,243 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of The West reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.4% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $264,248,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $197,552,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,712 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

