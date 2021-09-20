Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $177.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $182.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

