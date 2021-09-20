Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,800 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 172,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 104.4% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 22.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

NYSE:MCO opened at $370.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.37. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.