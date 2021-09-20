Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,005 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter valued at $123,175,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Progressive by 10,826.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 994,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 985,244 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $92.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,456.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $5,079,943. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.