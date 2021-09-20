Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $146.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

