Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

F stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

