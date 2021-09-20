Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $469.00 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $286.18 and a 52-week high of $478.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.65 and a 200 day moving average of $436.37.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

