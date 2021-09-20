Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 9,850.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 145.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Novavax by 22.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Novavax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Novavax news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,619 shares of company stock valued at $18,481,649. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $237.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.22. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

