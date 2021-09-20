Barclays Boosts Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $150.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $118.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.07.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $124.37 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a PE ratio of -94.94.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.