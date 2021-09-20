Barclays Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $345.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $299.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

