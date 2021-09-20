Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FQVTF opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. Fevertree Drinks has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.