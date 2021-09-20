Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,770 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 171,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $534,888,000 after buying an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $297,933,000 after buying an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $284,604,000 after buying an additional 165,804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,214,328 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $182,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,291 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

