Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,662 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7,692.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

GOLD stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

