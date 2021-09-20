BASIC Price Tops $0.0142 on Major Exchanges (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 75.8% higher against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $80.53 million and approximately $18.15 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00054786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00122696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011994 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00044462 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

