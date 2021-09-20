Baxter Bros Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 534,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,121,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

