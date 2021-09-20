Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 114 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

PEP stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $153.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,198. The stock has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

