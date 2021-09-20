Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 15,201 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $346,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 315,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after buying an additional 558,523 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 64.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 234,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in AlloVir by 54.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

