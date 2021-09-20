BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.42, but opened at $1.33. BEST shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 379,323 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.38). BEST had a negative return on equity of 150.67% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of BEST in the 4th quarter worth $713,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,361,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 623,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BEST (NYSE:BEST)

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

