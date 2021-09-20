BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Get BHP Group alerts:

NYSE:BBL opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.