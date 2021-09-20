BidiPass (BDP) Achieves Market Cap of $161,426.37

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $161,426.37 and $85.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00055415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00125312 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012012 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045048 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

